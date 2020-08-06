Dr. Philip Anthony Goddard, Jr. (“Tony”), 82, of East Hardwick, died peacefully at home with his wife Deborah by his side on Aug. 1, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. He enjoyed the love of family and respect of patients and peers during his professional career.
Tony was born Oct. 2, 1937 to Dorothy Hapenny Goddard and Philip Anthony Goddard MD in Morrisville. He was the second of five children and the only son. As a boy he loved fishing and birds of all kinds, especially his pet mallards that would follow him as he walked to school, then fly back home. He later developed a passion for golf so strong as a teen that it became an addiction, which he forced himself to quit and never played again.
Tony graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in 1955 and married his high school sweetheart, Roberta Towne, later that same year. Together they began their life in Burlington, while he pursued his University of Vermont undergraduate degree and later medical school education, graduating from UVM Medical School in 1963.
After completing his year of internship at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., Tony volunteered for the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. He was trained as a paratrooper and served as a medical doctor for his division, deployed for 14 months of combat duty in the Dominican Republic. He had fond memories of the camaraderie of his unit and of treating soldiers and local patients at the clinic.
After completing his two years of service, Tony moved his family back to New England to begin his four years of surgical training at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, N.H. Ultimately, he was chosen to be the chief resident surgeon. He thoroughly enjoyed surgery and especially how quickly operations could fix patient’s ailments. He said more than once, “If they didn’t pay me to do surgery, I’d pay to do it.”
Once his surgical residency was completed, he set up his practice at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. There he was able to share his love of surgery and zeal for medicine with his father, who also worked at Copley. They became “Dr. Phil” and “Dr. Tony” to distinguish the two Dr. Goddards. When his father died in 1976 much of his father’s practice became his. He was a dedicated, talented physician whose patients appreciated his skill and calm, attentive bedside manner.
Tragically at the age of 48, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and could no longer perform surgery. For a couple of years he continued with his general practice patients on a part-time basis and later served on the admissions board for UVM Medical School, as well as the Vermont State Medical Review Board for a few years. He eventually fully retired and spent his days enjoying winters at his Juno Beach, Fla., condo and summer and fall months in Vermont.
Throughout his life, Tony enjoyed intellectual pursuits, particularly science and medicine related, but also thoroughly enjoyed a good Redskins football game. He had a keen memory and retained his exceptional diagnostic skills even after years of retirement. He was an avid fly fisherman and knew the rivers and lakes of Vermont well.
In 2007, he married Deborah Gebbie of East Hardwick, where they resided at her country home until his passing, enjoying the views and extensive wildlife he loved to watch.
The family will miss their beloved father, grandfather, brother, friend … and will remember his wit, interesting conversation and concern for others.
He leaves behind his five children, Antoinette (Toni) Supple of Shelburne, Scott Goddard of Williston, Philip Goddard III of Longmont, Colo., Eric Goddard of Williston, and Nicole Pinette of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; his grandchildren, Anna Supple, Laura Supple, Rayne Supple, Ryan Goddard, Jacquie Goddard, Kate Estes, Austin Goddard, Dylan Pinette and Samantha Pinette; his sisters, Sue McMahon and Lisa Goddard-Gikas; his first wife of 50 years, Roberta Goddard Rudavsky of Punta Gordo, Fla.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Donna Couture and Michele Walker.
The family welcomes all who knew him to join in a graveside burial ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Washington Highway in Morrisville.
Bring masks and remembrances and stories you might want to share. In lieu of flowers consider donating to Copley Hospital’s Surgical Unit in his name.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
