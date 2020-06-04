Dr. Jeffrey A. Schumacher

Dr. Jeffrey Adrian Schumacher, 71, died peacefully May 26, 2020, at home in Morrisville, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Dr. George and Isobel Schumacher, and was raised in Burlington, at the foot of Vermont’s mountains, where he cultivated his love of nature. After graduating from Burlington High School in 1966 and Yale University in 1970, he enrolled in the class of 1974 at the University of Vermont College of Medicine. There, he met his beloved wife and classmate, Cajsa Nordstrom.
They enjoyed many decades of love, laughter and adventure, including raising three children and fostering treasured friendships from all phases of their lives. They would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this month.
Jeff often said his greatest joy was watching his children grow and thrive. All three of his children joined their parents as physicians, including son Ryan’s graduation from medical school on May 9, 2020.
As his children’s families expanded in recent years, the cherished visits, laughter and antics of his grandchildren brought him much pleasure.
In addition to his family, Jeff’s greatest passions were music, the outdoors, astronomy and medicine. He was a talented pianist from a young age and his life and home were filled with music, a love that he shared with his family. He particularly enjoyed classical and jazz music, reveling in live performances and playing for hours on his piano as well as the harpsichord he’d built for his wedding to Cajsa. Yale College friends often recall how he would entertain them after dinner by playing piano in the atrium adjacent to the Berkeley Dining Hall.
Jeff spent much of his life pursuing outdoor activities, including skiing (downhill, cross-country, jumping), hiking, camping, mountain climbing, biking and playing tennis. He loved to travel with his family and friends, especially to the mountains of Switzerland and Austria.
His fascination extended to the night sky, which he loved exploring with his kids from the backyard using a telescope that he built. A star deep in Orion’s belt was named for Jeff in honor of his 40th birthday.
Jeff practiced pediatric medicine in Albany, N.Y., for 33 years, after he and wife, Cajsa, completed their pediatric residency training at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. Dr. Jeff, beloved by his patients and parents, was passionate about the health of all children. He lent his time and energy to a number of boards and committees in the Capital Region of New York State, with the goal of promoting the health and safety of all children.
He leaves an incredible and lasting legacy that lives on in his family, friends, colleagues and myriad patients he cared for over an illustrious career. He led a rich and fulfilling life, rooted in the principles of service, happiness, love and, above all else, his family.
His kindness, intellect, creativity and warmth infused all that he did in his 71 years. He will be greatly missed and always remembered.
Survivors include his wife, Cajsa, of Morrisville; a daughter, Erika Schumacher and husband Isaac Hogate of Farmington, Maine; a daughter, Heidi Schumacher and husband Stephen Picard of Washington, D.C.; a son, Ryan Schumacher of Salt Lake City; his sisters, Sarah Page of Strasbourg, France, and Karin Schumacher of Denver; a brother, Brian, and wife Kathleen Schumacher of Alameda, Calif.; and three grandchildren, Elsa Noor and Sigrid Liesl Hogate and Oliver Jeffrey Picard (named in his grandfather’s honor).
After a private family service, a celebration of life will be held at a future time of safe gathering.
Contributions may be made in Jeffrey’s honor to the Schumacher Family Endowed Fund in Pediatrics, established to support University of Vermont pediatric faculty and trainees in continuing to lead the development of best practices in pediatric care and teaching. Donations may be made online at go.uvm.edu/schumacher or via check (memo line: Schumacher Family Endowed Fund in Pediatrics) to the UVM Foundation, 411 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401.
