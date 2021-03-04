Dr. David H. Garbutt, 82, optometrist and longtime resident of Morrisville, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at The Manor Nursing Home. He was beloved and respected by his family, friends, colleagues and patients for a life defined by service, intellect, kindness and caring.
David H. Garbutt was born March 13, 1938, in Port Chester, N.Y., to Clifford H. Garbutt and Stella Mae Howard. He spent much of his childhood growing up in New Rochelle, N.Y., with his parents and their Scottish terriers. Summers were spent at the family home in Morrisville, where they eventually moved permanently.
He joined the Army Dental Corps following high school and while stationed in Germany enjoyed traveling around Europe on weekends in his Volkswagen Beetle. Upon returning stateside, he enrolled in college and received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Vermont in 1965 and then went on to Pennsylvania College of Optometry, where he received a bachelor of science degree in 1967, followed by a doctor of optometry in 1969.
Upon graduation, he returned to Vermont and quickly opened his own practice in the medical building at Copley Hospital, where he practiced for 44 years. He was a distinguished fellow of the American Academy of Optometry and an esteemed member of the Vermont Optometric Association.
His legacy lies in his dedication to Morrisville and the surrounding communities, with a strong focus on patient care and compassion. His genuine desire for other’s well being translated into a practice where families from multiple generations were an extension of his own family. He spent careful time and effort with each patient to ensure the best care.
David had a love for all things Vermont and nature. In his free time he enjoyed many outdoor activities, including running, cross country and Nordic skiing, and trips to deer camp in Elmore. He loved teaching at ski school and volunteered for the Winter Special Olympics in Stowe for many years. Enjoying good meals, particularly desserts, with family and friends was by far his most enjoyed pastime.
He also collected antique furniture and had a love of antique clocks. When he traveled, vacations often included sunny destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. In his retirement years he enjoyed revisiting Paris, Germany and Austria with his wife Gail.
His family and close friends will remember him most, not only for his dedication to his practice, his staff and his patients, but also for his kind, generous and hospitable nature. He always had a smile and a “Hey, what do you say?” for any guest who entered his home. His life’s purpose was to ensure that his family was taken care of and provided for. He instilled in each of his children the importance of lifelong learning and always doing their best. He was fiercely proud of each of them and reveled in each one of their successes.
David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Gail; his children, Lissl Thelin (Brad Thelin), David H. Garbutt, Jr., and Jessica Garbutt Burden (Arthur Burden); his stepdaughter, Rebecca Pastor (Frank Pastor); and his grandchildren, Aiden, Devon, Stella, Aliza, Mason and Miles.
A private graveside service and celebration of life is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s honor to The Manor Nursing Home. David’s family would also like to extend special thanks to all of the staff at The Manor, Dr. David Bisbee, and all of his home caregivers.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
