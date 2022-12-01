Douglas Sterling Field, 75, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Ozark, Ala.
Doug was raised in Craftsbury Common from the age of 10. He graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1965.
Doug was a Vietnam veteran, enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1965. He returned to Vermont from California in 1978 and with his wife, Marilyn, bought their beloved property on Sand Hill in North Wolcott.
There and in Craftsbury Common they raised their son Ben and made great memories with family, friends and neighbors. As people learn of this news, Doug’s family hopes you remember your best times with him and hold them in your heart.
Through the years Doug wore many hats. He was a gun trader at Water and Woods Hardware, ranger at the Boy Scout camp in Eden, community integrationist for Lamoille County Mental Health, outreach for the University of Vermont Agricultural Extension Service and a tour bus driver for premier coach.
He invested in Morristown real estate and owned the first video store. His family and friends often relied on his experience, advice, friendship and tools.
Doug is survived by his partner and wife of 50 years, Marilyn; and his son, Ben and wife, Josie, and his granddaughter of Florida.
He also leaves behind his brother, Bill and wife, Cathy and family of Tennessee; his sister, Nancy Richardson and family of South Albany; his niece, Lori Schneider her husband, Tony and family of Albany; sister-in-law, Donna Carlson and family of Burlington; and good friends, J.B. and June McKinley and family of Elmore; and many other good friends, too many to acknowledge here.
There will be a gathering in remembrance of Doug on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the home of Lori and Tony Schneider in Albany.
