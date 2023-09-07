Dorothy Thompson, formerly of Hyde Park, died on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Dorothy was 95 and is remembered for her sense of humor, her bright smile and engaging laugh. She was a strong woman who didn’t let negative life events get her down. She always looked forward, never back.
Dorothy had a zest for life. She loved to travel, dance, attend plays and concerts. Music was an important part of her life. She played the organ in church and the piano at home, preferring jazz and the big band sounds that she grew up with.
Dorothy married Clifford Thompson of Eden and raised a family. She also worked outside the home as a teller at two local banks — Sterling Trust in Johnson and then Franklin Lamoille in Hyde Park. Throughout her life she enjoyed jobs that involved working with the public.
Dorothy remained close to those with whom she grew up. She especially enjoyed the annual reunions with extended family that took place in Stannard for many years, and which continue to this day.
With her death, she leaves her children and their families, Fonda (Scott) of New York, Pamela (Brian) of Massachusetts and Alison of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Amelia (Kyle) of New York and Danika (Mark) of Iowa; great-grandchildren, Colin, Ben and Lizzie; and her sister, Evelyn of New Hampshire.
Dorothy was predeceased by her dear friend, Clifford; her sister, Katherine; and cousins, Jinny, Mavis and Stewart.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a Vermont charity in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.