Dorothy Thompson, formerly of Hyde Park, died on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Dorothy was 95 and is remembered for her sense of humor, her bright smile and engaging laugh. She was a strong woman who didn’t let negative life events get her down. She always looked forward, never back.

