Dorothy M. Keif-Griffin

Dorothy Marie “Dottie” Keif-Griffin, 65, of Ocala, Fla., died from cancer on Friday, June 16, 2023. She was born in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 14, 1958, the daughter of the late Albert Keif and Annette “Annie” (Frechette) Keif.
She attended Hardwick public schools and graduated from Hazen Union in the Class of 1976.
At the time of her death, she worked for the City of Ocala’s public works department where she was an admin specialist 2.
She loved her cats and enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
Dorothy is survived by her mother, Annette “Annie” Keif of Hardwick; her sister, Maria Perry and husband, Ryan Perry of Brownington; an aunt, Gladys Edgemond of Wisconsin; a nephew, Tyler Perry and wife, Katie; great niece, Emilia; nieces, Riley and Morgan Perry; and several cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Albert Keif; grandparents, Ken and Dorothy Keif and Odina and Marie Frechette; her aunt, Anita Joyal; and uncles, Robert Frechette and Michael Frechette.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the Fairview Cemetery, St. Norbert’s section in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society of Marion County, 701 NW 144th Road, Ocala, FL 34475 (thehsmc.org/donate-now).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.