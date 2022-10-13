Dorothy Lee Hadlock Ferland, “Dot,” 72, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her Port Saint Lucie, Fla., home with her devoted husband Armand at her side.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1951.
Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents, Raymond and Nina Hadlock Sr. of Morristown Corners; and her brothers, Raymond Hadlock Jr., Kenneth Hadlock and Spencer Hadlock.
Dorothy had a loving smile and a kind heart. Her deep love for God and family were of upmost importance to her.
She also had a genuine love for children, which led her into a fulfilling career as an assistant educator. Her eyes would sparkle as she shared some of her comical and challenging experiences. Among her other interests were her church, knitting, coloring, crafting and lunch with “the ladies.”
Surviving Dorothy is her loving and devoted husband, Armand, and their sons, Armand and Christopher. “Grammie” enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Victoria Sherman, and Paul, Andrew, Kylie Mayhew. Her pride and joy were truly her great grandchildren Alenna, Issac, Asher, Sage, Emma and Avery. They brought so much love and joy into her life.
Marina, thank you for being a loyal friend and caregiver.
Celebrations of Dorothy’s life will be held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 7650 S. US Route 1, Port Saint Lucie FL 34952; and on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sheffield Federated Church, 130 Berry Hill Rd, Sheffield VT 05866.
In lieu of flowers Dorothy’s family favors donations for burial services. Cards, notes and donations can be mailed to 4255 VT Route 15, Wolcott VT 05680.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.