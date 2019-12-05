Dorothy L. Brown, 72, of Johnson, died Nov. 8, 2019 at Jack Byrne Palliative Care & Hospice Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born March 28, 1947 in Jamestown, N.D., the daughter of Clifford Brown and Helen Silzly Brown.
Dorothy was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, baking and housecleaning. She liked listening to classic country music with some of her favorite performers being Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and the Bee Gees.
She is survived by her children, Tressa Brown and Clifford Blake of Johnson; a brother, Doug Brown of Colorado and granddaughter, Tiffany Keough of Walden. Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Stanley Blake, and her parents.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.