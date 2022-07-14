There will be a gathering to celebrate the life of Dorothy Ida Kennison at the Hub (Meals on Wheels, 21 Munson Avenue, in Morrisville) on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, From 1-2 p.m.
All friends and family are welcome.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Meals on Wheels, POB 1427, Morrisville VT 05661, or at mowlc.org.
For more information, please call 802-324-3528.
