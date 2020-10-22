Dorothy Fellows

Dorothy Jane (Jacobs) Fellows, of East Calais, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Greensboro Nursing Home.
She was born in Johnson on Feb. 10, 1931, to Edwin Orson Jacobs and Clara Parker (Wedge) Jacobs. On March 10, 1949, she married Stanley Fellows. The couple had two children.
They lived for many years in East Calais. Dot’s greatest joy was in spending time with her family. She also enjoyed her neighbors. Hobbies included gardening and sewing. She was a faithful member of the Calais Ladies Home Mission.
Dot was predeceased by her husband, Stanley, her son, David Stanley Fellows, her sister, Lily (Jacobs) (Dailey) Rowell, and her brothers, Myron, Raymond and Charles Jacobs.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gladys (Fellows) Ewen. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Ronald Michael Ewen, Sherry Ann Fellows and Scott David Fellows; three great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
In accordance with Dot’s wishes, a memorial gathering will be held at a later time when family and friends can safely get together.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Greensboro Nursing Home Patient Recreation Fund c/o Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggie’s Pond Rd., Greensboro, VT 05841.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.