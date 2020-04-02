Dorothy ‘Dot’ Firkey

Dorothy Manning “Dot” Firkey, 82, died peacefully March 25, 2020, at Maple Lane Nursing Facility in Barton from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born in North Hyde Park June 10, 1937, daughter of Harry and Charlotte (Rushford) Manning of Johnson, and graduated from Johnson High School.
She married Harold “Bud” Firkey on March 31, 1957, and they raised their family in Johnson before moving to Eden.
She had many adventures over the years. She provided child care in her home and worked in customer service. For many years, she was a school bus driver in Lamoille County. She operated her own ceramic shop out of her home and conducted “Friendly Home Toy” parties.
Dot had other talents, in addition to ceramics; she loved to work in her flower gardens, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and liked to be out running the roads.
Husband “Bud” died earlier, as did her parents, grandson Jared Earle, brothers Lloyd and Robert “Bren” Manning and sister Clara Small.
Survivors include her children, Rita Eagar and husband Ray of Altona, N.Y., Donna Earle and husband Jig of Winter Haven, Fla., Michael Firkey of North Hyde Park and Paula Firkey of Barton; her grandchildren, Mark Billings, Jessica Levaggi, Krystle Massey, Isaac Firkey, Dylan Cady, Natasha Cady and Rachel Eagar; four great-grandchildren, Mason, Taylor, Aries and Bentley; a her brother, Larry Manning of Morrisville; her sisters-in-law, Bethany Manning and Marilyn Emery; her brothers-in-law, Winston Small, Jerry Firkey and Bruce Firkey; a special cousin and niece, Sheila Rysz and Debbie Brown; and many other nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A graveside service will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or alz.org/donate; or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or cancer.org.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.