Dorothy A. Godin, 71, of Craftsbury died unexpectedly at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
She was born in Morrisville Jan. 12, 1949, daughter of Harry “Joe” and Jane Hale Alexander.
She married David G. Godin Dec. 12, 1967.
Dorothy enjoyed baking for her family and made the best doughnuts ever.
Survivors include her husband, David; a daughter, Pamela Godin; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Lamare-Godin; grandchildren Carl D. Britton and Lila J. Godin; her siblings, Donald B. Alexander, Elizabeth Foster, Elaine Alexander and Debra Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents died earlier, as did siblings Rachel Laflin, Kenneth Alexander, Harold Alexander and Dennis Alexander.
Services will be held in the spring.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.