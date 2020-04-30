Doris J. LeComte

Doris Jean (Swisshelm) LeComte, 90, a former Hyde Park resident who was living at The Manor in Morrisville, died April 20, 2020.
She had also lived in La Mesa, Calif., and Springfield, Ohio.
She was born in Springfield, Ohio, daughter of Robert F. and Ruth L. (Johns) Swisshelm
After attending business school, Doris began her career as a medical transcriptionist, working at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Mercy Hospital and Community Hospital, both in Springfield, Ohio.
A move to California to be near her grandchildren began her work at Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, Calif., where she stayed until retiring to Vermont at age 73. She loved her work, her “docs” and the whole hospital environment, and could type more than 100 words per minute.
She lived in Hyde Park until the cloud of dementia brought her to The Manor in Morrisville in 2012 where she was lovingly cared for until her death.
Doris loved visiting her family all over the United States; supporting charities of both domestic and wild animals; baseball, rooting on her Padres and Red Sox; games of all sorts, including those at casinos; walking on the beach; music of all kinds and singing, regaling her family with “ditties” from the past; jigsaw puzzles, reading, movies, crocheting and cross-stitch, Mexican food and Corona beer, chocolate and hot fudge sundaes, Christmas, and especially her visits with Santa.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet M. L. (LeComte) (Peterson) Coughlan and husband Frederick of Hingham, Mass.; her grandchildren, Gustav L. Peterson and wife Carol of Randolph, Maine, Margreta L. Peterson of Hull, Mass, Rory J. Everitt of El Paso, and Shannon M. (Everitt) Gebhardt and husband Kiefer of Arizona; a step-granddaughter, Lisa Coughlan Carbrey and husband Tim; and great-granddaughter Ava Lytle of Springfield, Ohio.
A daughter, Debra S. (LeComte) Rohrer, died earlier, as did her ex-husband, Jack R. LeComte, and her brothers, Robert P. Swisshelm and James Lee Swisshelm.
Doris brought fun and laughter with her everywhere. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her memory, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or wildlife refuge.
Faith Funeral Home in Morrisville is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.