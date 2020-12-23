Doris Dezotell Jones, 88, of Willimantic, Conn., died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Johnson, the daughter of the late Darrell and Ola (Gray) Dezotell. Doris spent many years living in Mansfield, Conn., before moving to Willimantic.
Doris retired from the Hartford Insurance Company. She also worked at several local retail stores. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren. She also loved cooking and baking, big band music and ballroom dancing. Doris had a huge heart and she was always helping others.
Doris is survived by her four children, and eight grandchildren: Marvin Jones of Canterbury, Conn.; Michael Jones of Chaplin, Conn., and his children, Samantha Cone, Wade, and Karagan Jones; Margo Jones of Chaplin, and her two children, Danielle and Ashley Jones; Lisa Jones of Lebanon, Conn., and her three children, Jared, Jessica and Jacquelin Bessette.
She is predeceased by her brother Darrell Dezotell of Newport.
She will be missed dearly and in our hearts forever. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held in the spring in Vermont. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492.
For an online memorial guestbook visit potterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.