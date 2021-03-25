Dorick D. “Toby” Tallman Sr., 80, of Wolcott, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Craftsbury, the son of Wendell Tallman and Doris Belle Pronto Tallman. He married Barbara Klotz on June 29, 1963, in Maryland. She predeceased him on Feb. 25, 2015.
Dorick and Barbara ran Toby’s Variety Store in North Wolcott for more than 25 years, with the store closing in 1986. He was contracted by the town of Wolcott to operate bus transportation for the school system for 10 years. He later worked for Rural Community Transportation following his retirement as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, where he worked for 33 years.
He was an active member and lifetime deacon of the United Church of Craftsbury.
He is survived by his loving family, including his son, Dorick Tallman II and wife, Michele, of North Wolcott; his daughter, Leslie Lafountain, of Wolcott; a brother, Winston Tallman and wife, Deb, of Alaska; a sister, Sheila Dow, also of Alaska; grandchildren, Megan, Joel, Jessica, Casey, Leanna, Jennifer, William, Jammie and Harlie; and many great-grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by brothers, Pete Tallman and Elwin Tallman.
Interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family at Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home in Morrisville is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.