Family and friends are invited to a funeral service for Dorick D. “Toby” Tallman Sr., 80, of Wolcott, on Friday, July 22, at 1 p.m., at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 487 Furnace Road in Randolph Center.
Toby, who died Monday, March 22, 2021, was born in Craftsbury, the son of Wendell Tallman and Doris Belle Pronto Tallman. He married Barbara Klotz on June 29, 1963, in Maryland. She predeceased him on Feb. 25, 2015.
Toby and Barbara ran Toby’s Variety Store in North Wolcott for more than 25 years, with the store closing in 1986. He later operated bus transportation for the school system for 10 years and worked for Rural Community Transportation following his retirement as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, where he worked for 33 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.