Donna R. Godin

Donna Rae (Alexander) Godin, 59, of Wolcott, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Donna was born at Copley Hospital in Morrisville to Martha Smith Alexander and Harold Alexander on July 5, 1963. She went to high school in Hyde Park at Lamoille Union.
She married Rene Godin Jr. on Jan. 19, 1991.
She worked as a clerk at Once Upon a Time Toys in Stowe.
Donna was predeceased by her father, Harold Alexander.
Donna is survived by her mother, Martha Alexander of Waterville; husband, Rene Godin Jr. of Wolcott; son, Devin Godin and his wife, Kassie Godin of Wolcott; daughter, Lacey Godin and partner, Kevin Deal of Morrisville; brothers, Scott Alexander and partner, Carol Hosfeld of Lowell, and Daniel Alexander of Hardwick; sisters, Dana Dellinger and partner, Dave Manning of Berlin, Stephanie Mclean and her husband, Bert Mclean of Eden, and Lesley Alexander of Johnson; grandchildren, Nora Grace Houston, Scarlett Rae Houston, Opal Lyn Godin and Xavier Rene Godin; her pets, Rocky, Keeley, Willow and Ash; as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
