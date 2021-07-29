Donna Fuller of Jeffersonville died early Friday, July 23, 2021.
She is survived by her children, Ralph, Barbara (Clifford) and Eugene E. (Sandra). She was predeceased by her daughter, Betty, and her husband, Eugene.
There will be a private burial service at the convenience of the family.
