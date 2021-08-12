Donna M. Maxfield Barry, 67, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was born on Aug. 8, 1953, to Roger Maxfield Sr. and Mary Russell Maxfield in Johnson, where she lived until she graduated from Johnson State College.
Donna had a lot of special nieces and nephews and was very helpful to her sisters.
While living in Vermont, she made quite a few trips to Maine to see her beloved lighthouses.
On Sept. 27, 2001, Donna married Ray Barry III. After retiring they moved to Okeechobee, Fla., where Donna died.
Besides her husband Ray, Donna is survived by three sisters, Barbara Maxfield Barry of Hyde Park, Deborah Maxfield of Willey, Texas, and Lynda (MaryBeth) Maxfield of Flint, Mich.; a very dear, special cousin Julie Maxfield Gilbeau of Fairfax; and sister-in-law, Merry Berry of Eden.
Donna was predeceased by her parents, Roger and Mary; brother, Roger Jr.; and her husband’s father, Ray Barry II.
Donna will be buried in Vermont; services will be announced later.
When a loved one becomes a memory, a memory becomes a treasure. Treasure the memories. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to your favorite cause.
