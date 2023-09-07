Donna L. Meserve

Donna L. Meserve

Donna Lee Meserve, 80, formerly of Morrisville, who made her home at Berlin Health & Rehab in Berlin, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, with beloved family at her side.

She was born Aug. 19, 1943, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Floyd C. Jones Sr. and Marion (Marshey) Jones. She attended Lamoille Central Academy in Hyde Park.

