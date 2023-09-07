Donna L. Meserve

Donna Lee Meserve, 80, formerly of Morrisville, who made her home at Berlin Health & Rehab in Berlin, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, with beloved family at her side.
She was born Aug. 19, 1943, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Floyd C. Jones Sr. and Marion (Marshey) Jones. She attended Lamoille Central Academy in Hyde Park.
On June 5, 1965, she married the love of her life, Donald G. Meserve in North Hyde Park. They made their home in several Northern Vermont towns including Hardwick, St. Johnsbury and Morrisville.
Throughout the years, Donna stayed at home to care for her family while enduring a lifelong illness with courage and determination. Never complaining, she was always happy with whatever life sent her way.
As her health continued to fail, she would often be seen riding on her scooter with her husband walking beside her. Together they entered the Berlin Health & Rehab, where they lived quietly and enjoyed the remainder of their lives. Her beloved Donald predeceased her in 2020.
She was always strong in her faith and loved her family dearly. Her granddaughter and great grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She attended church services whenever possible and was very grateful for clergy visits.
Donna enjoyed baking, embroidery, painting, time on the computer, reading the Bible and writing to her many pen pals. She will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her, including her dear friend, Rose.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy Whittemore of Barre; a granddaughter, Blake Lewis and her husband, Jeffrey of Eden; four great-grandchildren, Connor, Merasia, Mason and Kendall Ryan, all of Eden; a longtime friend who she took under her wing like another daughter, Robin Stevens of St. Johnsbury; a goddaughter, Nicole Francis of Concord; two siblings, Floyd C. Jones Jr. of Eden and Rowena Lareau of Essex; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was predeceased by a brother, Lewis Jones.
Joint graveside services for Donna and her late husband, Donald, will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in the Sanborn Cemetery in East Hardwick with Rev. Evelyn Lavelli officiating.
