Donna (Goodrich) Gaudette, 74, of Cambridge died Nov. 13, 2019, because of an unfortunate accident at her new home on Oct. 19, 2019.
Donna fought hard with her family at her side, showing her strength and determination to her family before joining her late husband, Roy Gaudette Sr., and son Ronald Allen Gaudette.
Donna was born in Burlington July 21, 1945, daughter of Arthur and Evelyn (Barns) Goodrich.
Donna left behind dear friends, old and new. She made friends easily. People loved hearing her stories, which she told with vivid excitement. Donna also loved and lived her life for her family. She loved having everyone around to reminisce through both her stories and pictures.
Donna had a passion for plants, both indoor and outdoor. Her family always spoke of her amazing green thumb. She loved giving gardening advice, along with splices of her plants from which to start new ones.
Donna loved crafting of all kinds, including sewing blankets, pillows and other items, blessing her family with her gifts. Her latest blanket was for her newest great-granddaughter.
Donna also proudly taught her kids how to make Christmas wreaths. Donna loved to teach her children crafts and baking; she also taught Sunday school at her church while her children were growing up.
Donna also loved going for long rides with no destination in mind. She loved finding new roads and feeling the excitement of seeing where they took her.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Gaudette and John Lynn of Florida, Donna Gaudette of St. Albans, Roy Gaudette and his wife Becky of Richford, Roland Gaudette and wife Laurie of Sheldon, and Christina Gaudette of Enosburg Falls; 12 grandchildren, Robert Champaine, Stacey Lafar and husband Greg, Brian Champaine, Andrew Gaudette, Corey Rooney, Brandi and Brittany Gaudette, Molly, Collin and Hannah Gaudette and Connor and Zackary Gaudette; three step-grandchildren and their significant others; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her brother Gordon Richards and her sister Corrine Bergeron died earlier.
The family thanks all of the nurses and team of doctors from the Ellison 4th floor surgical intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston who took phenomenal loving care of Donna.
Visiting hours were Nov. 22 at the A.W. Rich Funeral Home-Fairfax Chapel. The funeral was Saturday, Nov. 23, at the United Church of Fairfax, with the Rev. Katherine Arthaud officiating. Spring burial will be next to her beloved husband in the family lot at Sanderson Corners Cemetery.
Contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society of Vermont, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.