Donna Douglass, 64, of Morrisville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. from small cell lung cancer.

In the beginning of June after going to the hospital for an illness involving her lungs the hospital discovered a mass on her right lung. Shortly after that she began the fight with stage 4 lung cancer.

