Donna Douglass, 64, of Morrisville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. from small cell lung cancer.
In the beginning of June after going to the hospital for an illness involving her lungs the hospital discovered a mass on her right lung. Shortly after that she began the fight with stage 4 lung cancer.
Donna, who most knew to be a scrapper, fought the illness hard and tried to make the last of her time as memorable as she could.
Donna was born on March 3, 1959, the daughter of Henry and Elizabeth Piechart.
She is survived by her husband, Dana Douglass, and her two children, Ronald Walker and Henry Douglass.
The Douglass family would love to ask any who feel the need to donate to support Lamoille Home Health and Hospice. They were such a valued asset to Donna and her family and donations to them would fulfill Donna’s wishes as well.
Donna's service is yet to be determined. A weekend date for a celebration of life will be announced in the paper soon and will be held at the Morrisville VFW.
We again thank all and deeply appreciate everyone who has either participated or stopped by to help or support her during this struggle.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Donna may be shared with her family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.