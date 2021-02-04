Donna Beach

Donna Barbara Beach, 58, of South Alburgh, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
She was born Feb. 19, 1962, to Ray and Geneva Beach.
Donna had a love of horses and had several in her lifetime. She and her partner of 17 years, Charlie Palmer, had great love for their dog, Brie. Donna was a great cook, an avid reader and had a green thumb, making her yard beautiful.
Her dry sense of humor would often come at unexpected times and would tickle your funny bone. Donna had a brutal, certain kind of honesty and would never sugar coat anything.
Donna is survived by her brother, Robert Beach of Eden Mills; sisters, Helen Stygles and husband, Dickie, of Westford, Rose Dembosz and husband, Tim, of Quincy, Calif., and Michelle Manville and husband, Art, of Lebanon, N.H.; family matriarch, Aunt Patsey of Manchester; her partner, Charlie Palmer of South Alburgh; and nine nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents.
She was cared for at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. She received wonderful care and love from all the staff. A special thank you to Tom Pequette, social worker, who has a heart of gold.
A family memorial service to celebrate Donna’s life will be held at a future time.
