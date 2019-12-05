Donald W. Spaulding

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Donald “Donnie” Spaulding, gave up the fight with dementia on Friday, Nov. 29 at the age of 86, with his loving family by his side.
He was born June 15, 1933, in Morrisville, the son of Roy and Lena (Laraway) Spaulding, Sr.
Donnie graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in 1953 where he was a talented basketball player known as “Little Don.” In 1956, Donnie married the love of his life, Dorothy Lanphear, and made a wonderful, loving home in Morrisville. They celebrated 63 years of marriage in July of this year.
After graduating from high school Donnie was a jack-of-all-trades. He worked at Atlas Plywood, H.P. Hood as a milk truck driver, R.R. Godfrey & Sons Paving, and he hauled snow for the town of Morrisville. In 1973, he graduated from the Vermont State Hospital School of Psychiatric Technology. Later, he became a charge nurse at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, overseeing the care of court-mandated mentally ill patients.
After leaving the state hospital in 1985, his love of the outdoors led him to open his own logging company along with his brother Bob, until retiring in 1996.
Donnie was an excellent golfer, winning the Copley Country Club Page Cup in 1976 along with other trophies. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, trapping and greening up Vermont back roads.
Donnie is survived by his wife Dorothy, daughters Kim Myette and husband Matt, and Kelley Tibbitts, both of Morrisville; five grandchildren, Sam Fellows and wife Jazanne, Joshua Couture and his partner Brandy Wheeler, Laura Darling and husband Adam, Owen Fellows, and Justin Tibbitts and his partner Shayde Shaffer; great-grandchildren Azarian Couture, Keeley Fellows and William Darling; brother Robert (Bob) Spaulding and friend Peggy; many nieces and nephews; and his beagle Joy.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Roy, Jr. (June), Richard (Dick), Phillip (Skippy), and his special cocker spaniel Benji.
Through his wife, Dottie, Donnie was involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization in Morrisville, cooking for many dinner dances, 4th of July barbeques, New Year’s Eve parties, and family picnics. He even tended bar in the hospitality room at annual state and national conventions for the VFW.
Donnie’s real passion was the Boston Red Sox. In the early years, he would set up the ironing board and rig up an antenna with aluminum foil so he could watch the Red Sox on TV, leaving his two young daughters to read books, which Kelley was not too fond of. As the girls grew up, they learned a lot of vocabulary that young girls should not have heard or repeated.
When age and his illness started taking its toll, Donnie’s new passion became watching every old familiar western show that we could find for him to watch on TV.
Visitation will be held at Faith Funeral Home in Morrisville on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will take place at the Lamoille County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9653 in Morrisville on Monday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated at 225 N Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601 or at alz.org
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.