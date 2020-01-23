Donald Rudisill, 95, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Elizabeth, N.J., Oct. 1, 1924, son of Harry and Florence Rudisill. He grew up in Elizabeth and enlisted in the Air Force in late 1942. Donald served in the heavy bomb squad in England and then did duty in the Philippines for the invasion of Japan, returning to the U.S. in late 1946.
Donald married Noma Virginia Hampton in 1949.
For the next 23 years, he lived in the Rahway, N.J., area, and worked at the Yellow Pages and the local newspaper.
He moved the family to Stowe, Vt., in 1970 and worked in in the sales department of the News & Citizen weekly newspaper in Morrisville. While in Stowe, he and his wife also operated a day care center – Mountain View.
Donald and the family moved to Sarasota in 1980. He owned and operated Accurate Signs and later was a crossing guard for Sarasota County Schools for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Noma; two children, David Rudisill and wife Carolynn and Barb McSweeney and husband Dennis; four grandchildren and their spouses; one great-grandchild; a niece, Lisa Maglione of Greenwood, Del.; and a nephew, Robert Simpson of Rahway, NJ.
A strong and devout Christian, Donald was always there with a helping hand to those in need. A loving husband and friend to his wife, always a steady hand to guide his children, and an example of goodness to his grandchildren.
He is missed terribly but remembered with joy. He leaves us with his favorite adage: “Think Good Thoughts.”
A private committal service will be held Jan. 31 at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory would be appreciated to the Salvation Army (salvationarmyflorida.org/sarasota).