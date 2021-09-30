Donald Monin Stainton, 97, died quietly on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, with a dear friend by his side at The Manor in Morrisville.
Don was born in Kendal, England on Oct. 11, 1923. His father, Thomas Stainton, was a butcher with his own shop, and his mother, Julienne Elodie Monin, was a Belgian refugee from Brussels. He had two brothers, Raymond and Keith, and a sister, Margaret.
Don often spoke of his time as a young man during World War II when he was imprisoned for his faith in Aberdeen, Scotland. He would recall how he spent the night of the worst air raid of the war in the safest place in the city.
He married his beloved wife Pauline (Lyner) in the spring of 1944 in England. There he worked part-time as a salesman to support his and Pauline’s full-time ministry as Jehovah’s Witnesses.
They moved to Nassau, Bahamas in the early 1950s to assist the local congregation. In the late 1970s, Don started his own business selling hurricane protection and from the mid 1980s on, they also enjoyed living part-time in Stowe.
Don was pre-deceased by his cherished wife of 72 years, Pauline; and by his parents and his three siblings.
He is survived by his niece, Catherine Plowden, and her husband, Henry and their two daughters, Atlanta and Harriet.
As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 80 years, Don was a much-loved member of both the Morrisville and Nassau congregations. Don and his wife Pauline also had many close friends in various congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in England. They both had a deep love for the Bible and a strong faith and loved teaching about the beautiful promises found in the Bible to many appreciative individuals in England, the Bahamas and Vermont.
The family would like to express its sincerest thanks to all the staff at The Manor for the kindness, compassion and exceptional care they provided Don.
A memorial service will be held virtually over Zoom on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. by the Morrisville congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The Zoom meeting ID is 818 8925 8250 (no passcode needed).
