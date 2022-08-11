Donald James Richardson

Donald J. Richardson, 76, of Waterbury Center, died on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, surrounded by his family at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Born on Oct. 12, 1945, he was the son of the late Herman and Annie (Urie) Richardson. He married Diane M. Raymond on June 26, 1964, in Waterbury.
Don was a 1963 graduate of Waterbury High School. Shortly after high school, he got married and started his family. He worked locally in the central Vermont area for several different construction companies. The bulk of his employment was with the state’s Vermont Building and Grounds Department at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, from which he retired in 2000.
He was a member of the Waterbury-Stowe Fish and Game Club and the Hardwick Beagle Club. He had many hobbies and enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATV riding, water skiing, downhill skiing, horseshoes, skeet shooting and rabbit hunting. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family.
Since his retirement, he and his wife Diane spent their winters in Florida.
Don is loved and mourned by his wife and love of his life of 58 years, Diane Richardson of Waterbury Center; three daughters, Tina Thompson and her husband, Randy, of Bristol, Vicky Sanborn and her husband, Sonny, of Jeffersonville, and Pamela Washburn and her husband, Gary, of Moretown; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was predeceased by four sisters and four brothers.
A celebration of life will be held later at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the American Diabetes Association. Please visit diabetes.org and click donate.
To send online condolences, visit perkinsparker.com.
