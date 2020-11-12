Donald G. Meserve

Donald Gibson Meserve, 82, of Berlin, died peacefully on Nov. 4, 2020, at the Berlin Health & Rehabilitation Center with his family at his side. He was born in Wheelock on May 13, 1938, the son of the late George and Beryl (Young) Meserve. He attended South Walden public schools. Donald served his country for eight years in the Vermont Army National Guard.
On June 5, 1965, he married the love of his life, Donna Lee Jones in North Hyde Park. They made their home in several northern Vermont towns including Hardwick, St. Johnsbury and Morrisville, and later the Berlin Health & Rehabilitation Center.
In his earlier years, Donald worked on his father’s dairy farm. For many years, he was employed by Sam Daniels Manufacturing in Hardwick, until the plant closed. He was a taxi driver in Hardwick. He later worked in the janitorial department at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. Following his retirement, he was a volunteer RCT Transportation driver in St. Johnsbury and later in Morrisville.
Donald was a member of the United Church of Hardwick. He enjoyed puzzles, reading and music. He loved the time that he spent with his daughter and grandchildren. Donald will be remembered as a very devoted family man, who spent his married years caring for his wife and family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Donna, of Berlin Health & Rehab; a daughter, Judy Whittemore of Barre; a granddaughter, Blake Lewis of Eden; four great-grandchildren, Merasie, Mason, Conner and Kendal Ryan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his five siblings, Eddie, Charles, David, Howard and Richard Meserve.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the family lot in the Sanborn Cemetery in East Hardwick.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
