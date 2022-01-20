Donald Billow Jr.

Donald “Donnie” Billow Jr., 69, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, surrounded by his family and country music.
Donnie was born on Aug. 4, 1952, to his mother Helen Mason Stacy and father Donald R. Billow Sr. He married Karen Prescott on July 2, 1977. Together they raised two children, Amy Austin of Stowe, and DJ Billow of Albany, and have been blessed with grandchildren Brooke, Emily, Brody and recently, Madelyn.
Donnie worked many years clearing power lines throughout Vermont and clearing building lots in Stowe. And working most recently in the manufacturing sector for Turtle Fur and Beagle Outdoor Wear.
Donnie loved hunting: raccoon hunting, rabbit hunting and deer hunting. Donnie and dear friend Steve Jones bagged big bucks in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Canada. When he wasn’t hunting, he could be found playing horseshoes behind Eden Mini Mart with DJ, Smokey Langlois, Jim Tourangeau Jr., and many others. He also had a special fondness for his ’66 Bronco.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Karen; mother, Helen, sister, Pamela; and brother, Shane; and many nieces and a nephew, Loren, Brian, Tina, Jodi, Rennie, Helen and Angel.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald Sr., a brother, Keith.
Donnie and his family would like to thank Jennifer Lapointe and Bev from Newport Hospice and Dr. Sarah Morgan for making a difficult time a bit easier. A special thanks to Tom and Connie Anderson, Smokey Langlois, Lennie and Peg Thompson, brother in-law Bruce Prescott, and Stevie Jones Jr.
Donnie was a private man and per his wishes there will no services and please no mention on Facebook. Instead, share a beer with a friend, listen to old time country music and plan your next hunt.
