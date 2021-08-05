Don G. Richardson, 81, of Morristown, died peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021, with his family by his side after a short illness.
He was born on June 14, 1940, at home in North Calais to Homer and Christabel Richardson. He was the third born of four. He attended Minister Brook School and graduated eighth grade in 1954.
He was known as the clown of the family. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing karaoke. He worked at a variety of jobs throughout his lifetime. He loved being outside and visiting family members.
He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don is survived by two daughters, Donna Rouelle and her husband, Mike, and Dot Davey and her husband, James; three sons, Richard Ostrout and his wife, Hilary, Roland Ostrout and his wife, Cindy, and Chuck Spears and his wife, Sandra; a daughter-in-law, Lori Ostrout; sister, Carolyn Powers; brother, Roger Richardson and his wife, Donna; 18 grandchildren, Matt, Amanda, Mitchell, Ashley, Laura, Kylee, Hogan, Sawyer, Ashley D, Brandi, Marley, Hollis, Alex, Brayden, William, Samuel, Benjamin and Jessie; 12 great-grandchildren, Malin, Sophie, Maddison, Blake, Aiden, Cody, Wyatt, Kaitlyn, Annabell, Jackson, Lily and Violet; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Virginia Richardson; his brother, Frank; his brother-in-law, Raymond Powers; a son, David “Junior” Ostrout; and a grandson, Justin Byrne.
Don will be missed dearly by both family and friends. As per family request, a graveside ceremony will be held at Evergreen Ledge Cemetery in Johnson on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
