Dominic Koval, 82, of Lake Elmore, sculptor, painter, draftsman and beloved husband of Dorothy Koval, died on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Brought up on farms in the Connecticut Valley of Massachusetts and the Champlain Valley of Vermont, from earliest childhood he found in art his means of exploring and communicating. His work was a portal to other worlds, sensed lovingly through nature and expressed joyously through fine craftsmanship, imagination and humor.

