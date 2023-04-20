Dominic Koval, 82, of Lake Elmore, sculptor, painter, draftsman and beloved husband of Dorothy Koval, died on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Brought up on farms in the Connecticut Valley of Massachusetts and the Champlain Valley of Vermont, from earliest childhood he found in art his means of exploring and communicating. His work was a portal to other worlds, sensed lovingly through nature and expressed joyously through fine craftsmanship, imagination and humor.
Jocelyn Grayson of the Southern Vermont Arts Center once characterized his work as conveying “an elusive balance of benevolence and strangeness.” He had 27 solo exhibits and is currently represented by Vermont Artisan Designs in Brattleboro. His work may be seen online at wellofstars.com.
Dominic and Dorothy were married in 1966 and lived in Boston and Milton, Mass., until moving to Lake Elmore in 1985. Over a period of 20 years, they built his studio-gallery, The Well of Stars, at the edge of their pond.
Dominic took great pleasure in long walks in the woods hunting for wild mushrooms, fishing in the streams and breathing in the dawn light.
He was also a poet and storyteller, leaving two volumes of unpublished writings among his papers. He loved to talk to people about their most dearly held beliefs, and there was no one he would not engage with in earnest and memorable conversation.
As well as his wife of 56 years, he leaves his brother Michael; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Lynn Edmonds; his brother-in-law, Robert Edmonds; his niece, Elizabeth Rosinus and her husband, Alan and their children, Mary, Leonard and Ernest; his niece, Olivia Edmonds Clarke and her son, Owen; his niece, Eugenia Gallagher and her husband, Nick and their children, Violet and Quinn; his nephew, William Edmonds; and his beloved cats, Flower and Dragon.
