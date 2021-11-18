Dianne Marie Bregman, 77, of Morristown, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Dianne Marie Guyette was born in Burlington on Aug. 6, 1944, to Harry and Marguerite Bushey Guyette of Milton. She attended Milton High School before marrying and starting a family.
Dianne is survived by her children, Cassandra and Hector Oliveras of Hyde Park, Kyle Bruce and Melissa Martin of Barre, Laurie Martin and Tami Hugulet of Hardwick, Christopher and Jeannette Martin of Johnson, Jeremy and Jodi Martin of Morrisville, Rebecca Bregman of Stowe, and Rachel Bregman of Barre; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Megan Thomas and Isaiah and Sophia, Kyle Martin and Rylie, Caleb, Atraya, Damian, Dahlia, Marguerite Martin, Joshua Martin, Eli and Arden, Keziah Martin and Dylan, Noah, and Landon, Jordan and Shania Martin and Mary Alice, Jazyah Martin, Jonah and Jemma Martin and Jessica Pannone.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Holly Pannone of Warwick, R.I.
Diane was born to be a mother, raising her five children with amazing love and attentiveness. She was creative and adventurous, teaching her children to enjoy the natural world and its beauty and resources. Intelligent and curious, she learned anything she set her mind and heart to learn. She raised animals, planted gardens and cooked to feed and nurture her family.
A Proverbs 3:5-6 woman to be prized above rubies and gold, she enjoyed gathering her family for every occasion possible, celebrating birthdays and holidays together to the fullest. She cooked amazing Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for her family.
Diane loved to go camping with her family, play long thoughtful Scrabble games and enjoy summer and fall days basking at the Sandbar or Maycrest beaches looking for beach glass and green pottery. She was a wonderful storyteller, a poet and writer of short stories who kept alive family history and taught life lessons through her remembrances and thoughtful recollections of people, events and adventures experienced throughout her life.
She loved to sit and visit over a cup of tea and was always fully present in relationships, deeply caring about others. She especially loved to talk about her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the power of the word of God. A patriot and lover of America, pastor Dianne knew and appreciated the godly foundations of our country and uncompromisingly taught and stood for constitutional freedoms and liberties.
She prayed diligently for the restoration and healing of the seven mountains of culture, our cities, states and nation, the peace of Jerusalem, and the nations of the earth.
Most of the time she could be found sitting at her dining room table spending time with the Lord and studying the word of God, to prepare God’s heart for her flock in leading Bible studies, discussions or intercessory prayer sessions, or facilitating school of the Holy Spirit teaching to equip the saints for the work of the ministry.
Called by God to pastor in 1992, Dianne chartered the New Beginning Miracle Fellowship with a small fellowship of Christian believers. She pastored her flock with the love of Christ and the many gifts imparted to her by God. She poured out her life using the gifts of teaching, counseling and intercession, a true servant leader. She spent countless hours praying for the needs and healing of others. She lived a true Christian life living by the word of God and imparting the truth of God’s word to all. Her gentleness and compassionate kindness were evident to all who knew her well or barely met her. She taught teen Sunday school, understanding the awesome responsibility of investing in the next generation. Dianne understood the biblical value of family and from the truth nurtured her natural and spiritual family.
Dianne trusted in the Lord with all her heart and leaned not on her own understanding, but in all her ways she acknowledged the Lord, and he directed her path. A gracious and mighty woman of valor, the light of Christ shone from her countenance as she yielded to the love of God and allowed his love to flow through her words and deeds. A life well lived for Christ and led by the Holy Spirit. “Well-done good and faithful servant.”
We love you pastor, mom, mema and friend. We miss your loving joyful presence here and look forward to being with you in eternal Glory. See you in heaven.
A full celebration of Pastor Dianne’s life will be held at New Beginning Miracle Fellowship on June 25, 2022.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
