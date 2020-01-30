Diane T. Molleur

Diane Theresa Molleur, 33, of Hardwick died unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2020, losing her ongoing battle with addiction.
She was born in Lebanon, N.H., Aug. 1, 1986, daughter of Jerry Molleur and Michelle Therrien. Diane graduated from Oxbow High School in Bradford, Vt., in 2004 and from the New England School of Hair Design in Lebanon, N.H., in 2007.
Diane never wanted to be defined by her addiction or her mistakes. Diane tried to hide the fact that she was fighting personal demons. She had a kind heart, a beautiful smile and was friendly with everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her father, Jerry Molleur and wife Janet of East Corinth; her mother, Michelle Stoll and husband Charlie of Orford, N.H.; her sisters Lynne King and husband Brian of Georgia, Vt., and Monica Therrien of Daytona, Fla.; her nieces, Caitlyn, Felicia and Gabrielle King and Courtney, Erika and Alexis Waterman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A brother, David Molleur, died earlier.
A private service will be held in the spring.
To send online condolences: minorfh.com.