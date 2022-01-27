Diana L. Rowell

Diana Louise Rowell, 39, of Hardwick, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
She was born July 25, 1982, at Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin, one of three daughters born to Douglas and Karla (Bashaw) Rowell. She attended Hazen Union School in Hardwick.
She was first employed doing inventory for the RGIS Company in Barre. Following, the birth of her two daughters, she stayed at home to care for her young family.
Diana enjoyed visiting with friends, doing crafts and working with electronics. She loved animals, but most of all, she loved being a mom. She will be remembered as being caring, loyal, opinionated and very outspoken, when she felt that it was needed.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Karla and Wesley Partlow of Townville, S.C.; her longtime companion, Billy Carr and their two daughters, Zoie Carr and Savannah Carr, all of Hardwick; two sisters, Lisa Rowell of East Calais, and Ashley Rosa and her husband, Matt of Townville, S.C.; two stepbrothers, Wesley Partlow of Northfield and Eric Partlow of Middlesex; two nephews, Gabriel Farnham and Parker Germaine of East Calais; and several aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Diana was predeceased by her father, Douglas M. Rowell; and a niece, Madison Rosa.
All gatherings in her honor will be private at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Diana’s honor may be made to Jenna’s Promise, P.O. Box 575, Johnson VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
