Dennis Michael Mason of Vergennes died at a hospital in Florida.
Dennis was born in Holyoke, Mass., son of Denise Patoine Mason and Michael Mason Sr. Dennis lived with his mother and two brothers until he was admitted to Brandon (Vt.) Training School on June 18, 1975.
Through the years, he moved to three locations in Middlebury. In 2000, a caring couple, Donna and Walter Desjardin, became his family and caregivers.
Dennis enjoyed going on rides, sitting by the water and eating out. He loved his annual trip to Florida for the winter. He loved watching people and they loved him.
His biological father, Michael Mason, died earlier, as did his grandparents, Lois and Richard Mason and Henry and Rosa Patoine, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and one of his primary caretakers, Walter Desjardin.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Denise and Wendall Adams of Lyndonville; his caregiver, Donna Desjardin; a former stepfather, Patrick Warner; three brothers, Brian and Denise Mason and their children of Springfield, N.H., Michael Mason Jr. of Prescott, Ariz., and Christopher and Natt of Albany, N.Y.; and a sister, Angel Warner and companion Joe Hickey and their two children of Albany, Vt.
A celebration of his life will be held May 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Church Street, Hardwick. To send online condolences: dgfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in memory of Dennis Mason be made to Community Associates at the Counseling Service of Addison County in Middlebury, Vt.