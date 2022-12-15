Dennis J. Ainsworth

Dennis James Ainsworth, 67, of Woodbury, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in the comfort of his home with family at his side.
He was born July 30, 1955, in Hardwick, the son of Everett R. and Delores (Mercier) Ainsworth. He graduated from Hazen Union School in the Class of 1973 and continued his education at Johnson State College.
He first married Bonnie Lynn Brothers, then Lorraine Metevier. She died in 2010 and he later married Nancy M. Michel.
Dennis worked for many years with his brother, Mike, hanging drywall. Recently, he was self-employed and still working until his health failed.
He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hardwick. He enjoyed working on his Jaguars and was a bass player thoughtout the area. Dennis will be remembered by all who knew him as a quiet, hardworking man.
Survivors include his mother, Delores Booth of South Burlington; his wife, Nancy Ainsworth of Medford, Mass.; a daughter, Amanda Taylor and her husband, Scott, of Woodbury; two stepchildren, Maurice LeMay and his wife, Patty of Peru, N.Y., and Erinn Blodgett of Lyndonville; his siblings, Michael Ainsworth of South Carolina, Harriett Cady of Deerfield, N.H., Emile Quinn of Sarasota, Fla., and Helen Gillen and Charlene Black, both of Morrisville; four grandchildren, Rilley Lee, Jaden Lee, Robert Taylor and Domonic Ainsworth; step-grandchildren, Devin Blodgett, Cayden Blodgett, Jennifer LeMay and Stacia Taylor; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his first wife, Lorraine, Dennis was predeceased by his son, Jared Ainsworth; his father, Everett R. Ainsworth; his brother, Charles “Charlie” Quinn; and a step-granddaughter, Callie LeMay.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Center Road, Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 05641.
Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick, is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
