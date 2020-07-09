Denise Delisle, 71, of Johnson died peacefully at her home on July 3, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born in Morrisville July 2, 1949, daughter of Rene Caron and Gertrude Fortin Caron.
She married Blaine Delisle on July 11, 1970, at the St. Gabriel’s Church in Eden Corners.
Denise enjoyed dancing, camping with the grandkids and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed watching her granddaughter’s basketball games. She was very much looking forward to the arrival of her first great-grandchild this September.
Survivors include her husband, Blaine Delisle; a daughter, Michelle French and husband Mark of Johnson; grandchildren Devin Delisle (Kayla), Destiny French and Merissa French; siblings Bert Caron of Eden and Dorianne Bishop and husband Bob of Jericho; a special family friend, Hayden Bishop, whom she thought of as a grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at the Branch Cemetery in Craftsbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.