Denis R. Lehouillier

Denis Robert Lehouillier, 73, of Johnson, died peacefully on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. After decades of suffering through battles with schizophrenia, he finally found peace in life.
As a young man Denis was very active and passionate about everything he encountered. He was strong with family, friends and foes. He grew up with six brothers and two sisters. He needed to be strong to compete with his siblings.
At 7, Denis and the Lehouillier family moved to Johnson from Ham Nord, Quebec. His first obstacle was learning to speak English. His friendly nature with people was a great attribute in learning English and it was one of his strongest personal traits throughout his life. Denis always had a friendly smile when you would meet him.
Denis loved sports. He played varsity basketball at Lamoille Union High School and soccer at Johnson State College, where he excelled at both. He loved his Yankees, Canadiens, Celtics and Giants. He also enjoyed all the people he lived with at his residence, St. Johns Knoll in Johnson, where he lived for 25 years.
He is survived by his brothers, John Lehouillier and wife, Rita of Hyde Park, Camille Lehouillier and wife, Polly of Johnson, and Gilles Lehouillier and wife Laura, of Johnson; his sisters, Helen Walker of Hyde Park, and Lorraine Easton and husband, Robert of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and sister-in-law, Patricia Lehouillier of Johnson; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Christopher Bowdy.
Denis was predeceased by his parents, Armand and Irene (Couture) Lehouillier; three brothers, Jacques Lehouillier, Claude Lehouillier and Paul Lehouillier.
A funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 315 Brooklyn St., Morrisville, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m.
The desGroseilliers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting dgfunerals.com.
