Denis P. Guillemette, 69, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, after a long illness.
He was born Dec. 29, 1952, in Jeffersonville, the son of Alphonse and Julienne (Begin) Guillemette, originally from St Isidore, Quebec.
Denis spent his entire life in the stone house of the Guillemette farm purchased by his father in 1932. Located in Pleasant Valley, he often referred to the farm as his kingdom — a little slice of heaven he lovingly tended over his lifetime. He was an excellent dairy man who took great care of all his “girls.”
Although he never married, Denis’s life was rich with family, friends and neighbors who adored him throughout all the years he walked this earth. He was sure to help people whenever he could, be it pulling someone out of a ditch, loaning precious farm equipment or sharing a meal or two if you stopped by to visit. He had a kind and gentle soul but was also willing to argue a point with brilliant fury. He loved sports and enjoyed watching football, basketball and baseball games with friends.
Denis is survived by his only brother, Michel and his wife, Joanne; nephews, Jeffrey and wife, Lynn Guillemette, and Jules Guillemette and their partner, Hilary Glass; and his great nephews, who he adored, Wesley and Samuel Guillemette. Denis is also survived by his many friends and neighbors, who lovingly looked out for him all these years. There are many cousins in Canada who also share this loss.
There will be a service at St. Mary’s church in Cambridge at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022. A reception will follow in a field behind the stone house of the Guillemette farm on Upper Pleasant Valley Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.