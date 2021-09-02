Delbert Lester Richardson Jr. of Lyndonville died March 18, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock in New Hampshire.
He lived most of his life with John and Hazel Jones, Helen Dimick and Richard Jones in Hardwick.
He graduated from Hardwick Academy and then enlisted in the Army, where he served our country for 20 years. He served two tours in Vietnam, earning many awards, commendations and medals, including the Purple Heart on Dec. 8, 1968.
He also served in Germany and Korea. Upon coming home, he married Carol and had a son, Brian, who gave him his grandson, Maxx. They make their home in Colorado.
After the service he served as military police in the central intelligence division where he worked undercover and solved many cases and received more commendations and medals.
He leaves behind a sister, Helen Dimick, and her family from East Hardwick; a brother, Bill Richardson and family; and two sisters from Florida, Janet Graves and Betty Chapman and husband, Dick.
Delbert will receive military honors on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
All are welcome to help us honor Delbert’s life as an honored U.S. Army veteran.
