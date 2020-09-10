Debra Scheffer Farrell, of Waterville, died in Burlington on Aug. 30, 2020, after a brief illness.
Deb was born in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 24, 1950, to Sandra and Ben Scheffer. She graduated from high school in Bloomfield, N.J., in 1968. She then attended Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1970 as a radiological technician and moved to Boston to pursue work in the health field.
While working at Boston City Hospital, Deb met the love of her life, John Farrell.
They quickly decided to move north to Vermont and soon found land in Waterville where they decided to build their home and make their life together.
Over the next 40 years, Deb worked until her retirement at Family Practice Associates in Cambridge. She and John built rich friendships within their community and also introduced friends and family to the “good life” in the midst of unspoiled beauty. Deb was an avid reader and she and John travelled widely to many countries.
Deb and John recently finished hand-building a log cabin on their land where they hosted dinners, gatherings, Thanksgivings and Christmas eve celebrations with friends and family. Deb was an especially gifted craftsperson, knitter and quilt maker.
Recently she made colorful masks for local health workers, as well as friends and family. She was very involved in her adopted home helping to make quilts to benefit the Friends of Waterville Children, maintaining the community garden in downtown Waterville, and as chair of the Waterville Historic Preservation Board.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Sandra and Ben Scheffer, and her brother-in-law James Morris.
She is survived by her husband, John Farrell of Waterville; her siblings, Betsy Morris of New York, Jan Nardone of Juneau, Alaska, and Will Scheffer and Mark Olsen of Pasadena, Calif.; her nieces and nephew, Brynn Nardone of Atlanta, Ga., Aaryn Nardone and Lara Nardone, both of Portland, Ore., and Jarett Nardone of Rochester, N.Y.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Waterville Historic Preservation Board, PO Box 31, Waterville, VT 05492.
