Debra Attenborough, 61, of Hyde Park, daughter of Roselyn Corey (Mandigo) and the late Cedric Corey, died Dec. 19, 2020, after holding the hands of her beloved daughter and grandchildren.
Deb was a genuine and kind woman. She was artistic, creative, passionate and so full of love. She always enjoyed music and dancing and found some of her closest friends while dancing the night away to the Seth Yacovone Band.
She was a strong woman, an amazing friend and probably the world’s best Grammy. She loved her grandchildren most of all and they knew it. They will always remember her for how fun she was, how crafty she was, how she played with them and how she showed them nothing but unconditional love.
Deb is survived by her daughter, Jessyca Nelle, and her two grandchildren, Sterling and Ava Nelle. She is also survived by her mother, Roselyn Corey, and her sweet cat, Freddie Purrcury.
In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance of Deb’s passions for cats, contributions may be made in her memory to North Country Animal League, 3524 Laporte Rd., Morristown, VT 05661.
