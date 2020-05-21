Deborah M. Willey

Deborah Mae Willey, 67, of Greensboro Bend died peacefully on Saturday May 16, 2020, in the comfort of her home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Hardwick March 10, 1953, daughter of Arthur and Marilyn (Weeks) Hill. She attended Greensboro public schools and graduated from Hazen Union School in 1971.
On September 11, 1971, she married Lawrence Richard Willey at the United Methodist Church in Greensboro Bend, where they made their home for many years. Larry died in 2005.
She was first employed at the snack bar in Hardwick. Following her marriage, she worked as a nurse’s aide at the Greensboro Nursing Home for more than 30 years.
In 1998, she and her husband purchased the Walden General Store, which they operated for more than seven years. In 2005, the store was sold to their son, Anthony Willey.
Debbie later was employed by the Northeast Kingdom Human Services Department. She retired because of failing health.
She was a member of the Greensboro Bend United Methodist Church. Debbie was a very quiet lady who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed family trips to the ocean in Maine.
Survivors include six children, Anthony Willey and his wife Jax of Coventry, Peggy Holbrook and her husband Shane of Walden, and Sasha McCullough, Phoenix Willey, Ma’Lesha Willey and Mayly Willey, all of Greensboro Bend; four siblings, Charles “Chuck” Hill and his wife Maureen, Thomas Hill and his wife Lori, Sarah Bousquet and her husband Bob, and Susan Hill and her companion Robert Perron, all of Greensboro; seven grandchildren, Dylan Holbrook and wife Hillarie, Dakota Holbrook, Shakiah McCullough, Zariah McCullough, Shamar McCullough, Jaden Willey and Indigo Willey; one great-grandchild, Isla Holbrook; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.