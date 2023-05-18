Deborah J. Alexander

Deborah Jean Alexander, 71, of Hyde Park, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, with her daughter by her side.
Deborah Jean Alexander, 71, of Hyde Park, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, with her daughter by her side.
She was born Oct. 10, 1951, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Harry “Joe” and Jane (Hale) Alexander.
Debbie graduated from Peoples Academy in the Class of 1969.
She went to work for Concord Manufacturing where she made many longterm friends, some of whom she still would go to lunch with. Following the factory closing, Debbie attended Community College of Vermont, receiving an accounting degree, and went to work for the Lamoille Family Center. This turned into more than a job, but an extension of her family.
Debbie and her sisters volunteered for the Holiday Projects, which they ran for many years until her niece, Wendy, took over.
Debbie loved to laugh. She was always up for a good joke, clean or not. She loved books, computer games and even though she was a bit of a hermit, she was always up for breakfast or lunch with “The Girls.”
But most of all, her favorite time was spent with her grandson. Whether they were playing superheroes, card games, reading books together or just snuggling in a chair watching TV, Debbie was happy.
Survivors include her daughter, Jan-Nell, son-in-law, Roscoe Allen Jr. and grandson, Roscoe Allen, III, all of Craftsbury; a brother, Donald Alexander of Burlington; special nieces, Mary Campagna, Wendy Chauvan and Pamela Godin; as well as many more nieces and nephews; her son from another mother, Jason Allen; close friend, Liz Gamble, school friends of 56 years; Sheryl Williams; and many more.
Anyone who had the privilege of meeting Debbie always loved her smile and the laughter she brought. That is why many thought of her as more than just a friend, but as a sister or a mom.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by seven siblings, Elaine Alexander, Elizabeth “Betty” Foster, Dorothy Godin, Rachel Laflin, Dennis, Harold and Ken Alexander.
The family wishes to thank Lamoille Home Health, Copley Hospital staff and The Manor for their wonderful care.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Debbie’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Home Health, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661, or to The Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661,
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
