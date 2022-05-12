Deanna Tripp

Deanna A. Tripp, 81 of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born in Morristown on June 17, 1940, daughter of Gerald (Unkie) and Eleanor (Nan) Tripp and was their only child.
Deanna graduated from Peoples Academy, Johnson State Teaching College and Boston University, where she received a master’s degree in education. She loved working with children and had a long career in elementary education in Johnson and then in Morristown until her retirement.
She loved to shop, whether it was taking trips to Burlington, or in her later years, she became an avid QVC shopper. She enjoyed nature and loved watching the birds and wild animals that frequently visited her yard. She was a kind and caring person who enjoyed taking care of and helping others around her. She will be dearly missed.
She was predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Eleanor; and “sister-in-law” and friend, Carole Parker.
She is survived by Alan Parker and Nina Hicks of Wildwood, Fla., Lisa Parker Burke and TJ Valley of Essex, Dean and Tammy Parker of Essex, and Jill Cantwell of Morristown; her grandchildren, Tyler Parker, Erin (Joey) Bussiere, Sean Burke, Jessica Cantwell, Katie Burke and Jason (Lauren) Cantwell; great-grandchildren, Colton, Olivia, Eleanor, Adeline and Elbert; many cousins and friends, including special childhood friend, Sukie Campbell, who she remained close to almost her entire life.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the United Community Church in Morrisville. A reception will immediately follow at the VFW in Hyde Park.
Donations in Deanna's memory may be made to the Hyde Park Fast Squad, Attn: Dot Cook, 72 High Chaparell Drive, Hyde Park VT 05655.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick.
