Dawn M. Merriam, 48, of Morrisville, died on Wednesday June 10, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a short illness.
She grew up in the Morrisville area and graduated from Peoples Academy. She was a homemaker who cared for her parents until their recent passing and for her daughter and her partner of 25 years.
Dawn always had a ready smile and an infectious laugh. She brightened any room she entered, always had a kind word for people and was generally loved by all who knew her. The world is a darker place with her passing.
Her parents, Albert and Millie Merriam, died earlier.
Survivors include her partner, Dorian Leavitt; her daughter, Mayah Leavitt; and by three sisters and their families, Traci and David Horner and their children Eric Merriam, Ryan Hoadley, Zachary Hoadley, Scott Horner, Cody Horner and Felicia Horner; Angela and Dan Matis and their children Christopher Matis, Melvin Matis, Timothy Matis, his wife Ciara and son Damon, and Amanda Miles; and Jessica and Scott Caldwell and their children Jasmine Caldwell, Sebastian Caldwell, Slayden Caldwell and Gavyn Caldwell. Survivors also include many close friends and family members.
