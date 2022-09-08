David W. Sayers, 63, of Craftsbury, died on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, due to a tragic motorcycle accident. Born on Jan. 20, 1959, he was the son of the late Neil and Lora (Lawson) Sayers. David was raised by his late maternal grandparents, Leon and Leona Lawson of Cabot.
David graduated from Cabot High School, Class of 1977. For the past 30 years he was employed at Caspian Arms Ltd. in Wolcott.
He was previously married to the late Patty Sayers of Barre and later married Amy (Foster) Smith of Woodbury. They later divorced.
David was a person who had a great need for speed. He loved riding his motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle, dirt bikes and snow machines. He was a member of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers and helped to maintain and groom the trails. He took pride in caring for his family and meticulous care of his home.
David is survived by his companion of six years, Trudy King of St. Albans; his daughter, Jessica Sayers and her partner, Luke Garneau of Barre; stepson, Kyle Foster and his wife, Ashley of Hardwick; sister, Crystal (Sayers) Pierce of Ferrisburgh; brother, Neil Sayers Jr. of Barre; his grandchildren, Jayden Garneau, Eloise Foster, Estella Foster and Edson Foster; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Per David’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.