David W. Kircher

David Wayne Kircher, 47, of Greensboro Bend died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at UVM Medical Center from injuries suffered in an accidental fall.
He was born in Hardwick July 19, 1972, son of Louis R. and Carolyn (Tillotson) Kircher. He attended Greensboro public schools, St. Paul’s Catholic School in Barton and Sacred Heart School in Newport, and graduated in 1991 from Hazen Union School in Hardwick.
David was employed as a baker at Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, and later worked in logging for Tim Cleveland in Hardwick, and for M&J Tree Service and Chuck Hill, both in Greensboro.
He attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Greensboro Bend. He enjoyed music, playing the blues, working on cars, gourmet cooking and helping people in need.
Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Kircher of Greensboro Bend; three sisters, Freja Gates of Greensboro Bend, Lisa Union of Tacoma, Wash., and Lacey Saxon of Melbourne, Fla.; a brother, Louis R. Kircher III of Cape Cod in Massachusetts; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home in Hardwick, with the Rev. Thomas Aquinas of Mary Queen of all Saints Parish officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick VT 05843, or to Carolyn Kircher, 423 Main St., Greensboro Bend VT 05842, to help with expenses.