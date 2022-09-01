David Wendell Griswold, 85, of Hyde Park, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born Aug. 1, 1937, in Hyde Park, the son of the late Ransom and Mary (Ingraham) Griswold. He attended Hyde Park public schools.
He entered the U.S. Navy during the Korean Era. He served his country stateside and was honorably discharged on Jan. 25, 1955.
He was married to Gloria Graham. They later divorced.
David was an officer for the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, where he was employed for more than 30 years. He enjoyed tinkering, gardening, working with wood in his shop and reading Popular Mechanic books.
Survivors include his two children, Mark Griswold and his life-long partner, Barbara Hammond of Johnson, and Rhonda Griswold of Wickenburg, Ariz.; two grandsons, Joey Griswold and Matthew Griswold, both of Johnson; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was predeceased by a son, D. Scott Griswold; and his siblings, Chuckie and Norma.
To honor his request, there will be no public services.
Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick, is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
