David R. Robitille

David Bruce Robitille, 70, of Lowell, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home with family and friends by his side.
He was born in St. Albans on May 21, 1951, the son of the late Donald Sr. and Patricia (Sweet) Robitille.
He grew up between the Stowe, Swanton and St. Albans areas. He belonged to a band during high school and briefly there after called The Galvanized Toadstool. He often said this was the best time of his life.
David graduated from Swanton High School in the Class of 1969 and continued his education at Johnson State College, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in education, art and theater. After teaching for a couple of years, he decided to pursue and education in nursing, graduating from University of Vermont.
For several years, he was employed at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, before becoming a traveling nurse. He worked in Texas, Maine and Florida before retiring in 1997 due to health problems. He came home to Vermont in 2005.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Jr. “Duffy” and Dana; a grandson, Curtis Bashaw Jr.; and a nephew, Isaac.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Sharon, and his son, Joshua and wife, Shannon, all of Lowell; four daughters, Jennifer Brittin and husband, Michael of Millinocket, Maine, Tamara Robitille and her significant other, Ray Gibbs of Poultney, Emma Erwin and husband, Joseph of Springfield and Grace Robitille of Rutland; grandchildren, Kenneth Holstein, Jennifer and Bruce Reagan, Mikayla and Ariana Brittin, and Gabriel Robitille; two sisters, Sylvia Garrison and husband, Ethan of St. Albans and Lisa May of Cabot; a brother, Scott Robitille of California and a sister-in-law, Georgianna Carr of Averill; and several nieces and nephews.
To honor his request, there will be no visiting hours.
Private graveside services in the Mountain View Cemetery in Lowell will be held at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick, is assisting family with arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.